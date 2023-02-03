Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit declines 40.52% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7.49% to Rs 1516.21 croreNet profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declined 40.52% to Rs 88.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.49% to Rs 1516.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1410.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1516.211410.59 7 OPM %10.0514.29 -PBDT144.27208.90 -31 PBT114.59198.73 -42 NP88.19148.26 -41
