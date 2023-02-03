Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit declines 40.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.49% to Rs 1516.21 crore

Net profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals declined 40.52% to Rs 88.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.49% to Rs 1516.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1410.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1516.211410.5910.0514.29144.27208.90114.59198.7388.19148.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)