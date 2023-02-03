Visco Trade Associates reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Visco Trade Associates standalone net profit rises 4540.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Visco Trade Associates consolidated net profit rises 9395.24% in the September 2022 quarter
Sensex reclaims 60K, IT stocks in demand
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Barometers trade with limited losses; consumer durable shares edge lower
-
Sales rise 425.64% to Rs 22.76 croreNet loss of Visco Trade Associates reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 425.64% to Rs 22.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.764.33 426 OPM %1.98-1.62 -PBDT-0.320.36 PL PBT-0.320.36 PL NP-0.390.32 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU