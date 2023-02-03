Asian Granito India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.62 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.58% to Rs 399.17 croreNet loss of Asian Granito India reported to Rs 22.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.58% to Rs 399.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 436.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales399.17436.64 -9 OPM %-7.168.49 -PBDT-27.2432.96 PL PBT-36.4825.72 PL NP-22.6217.81 PL
