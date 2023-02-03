GIC Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 14.53% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
New India Assurance Company receives affirmation in credit ratings
GIC Re corrects on profit selling
GIC Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 24.52% in the September 2022 quarter
New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit declines 64.83% in the September 2022 quarter
New India Assurance Company standalone net profit declines 73.75% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 3.67% to Rs 278.74 croreNet profit of GIC Housing Finance declined 14.53% to Rs 65.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.67% to Rs 278.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 289.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales278.74289.36 -4 OPM %95.0793.98 -PBDT90.21101.04 -11 PBT88.2197.99 -10 NP65.4176.53 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU