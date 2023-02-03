GIC Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 14.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.67% to Rs 278.74 crore

Net profit of GIC Housing Finance declined 14.53% to Rs 65.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.67% to Rs 278.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 289.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.278.74289.3695.0793.9890.21101.0488.2197.9965.4176.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)