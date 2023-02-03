GIC Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 14.53% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 3.67% to Rs 278.74 crore

Net profit of GIC Housing Finance declined 14.53% to Rs 65.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.67% to Rs 278.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 289.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales278.74289.36 -4 OPM %95.0793.98 -PBDT90.21101.04 -11 PBT88.2197.99 -10 NP65.4176.53 -15

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:39 IST

