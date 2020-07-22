JUST IN
CSB Bank announces change in directorate

CSB Bank announced that the term of appointment of Madhavan Menon as Part-time Chairman of the Bank had completed on 21 July 2020 as per Reserve Bank of India letter dated 24 April 2020.

Madhavan Menon continues with the position of Non-executive Director of the Bank in terms of Section 152 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Wed, July 22 2020. 13:18 IST

