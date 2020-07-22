Board of Hatsun Agro Product (partly paid-up) recommends interim dividend on partly paid-up share

-
Of Rs.3.2 per partly paid-up shareHatsun Agro Product (partly paid-up) announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 21 July 2020, inter alia, have recommended the interim dividend of Rs.3.2 per partly paid-up equity share of Rs.0.80 per share (i.e.400%), subject to the approval of the shareholders.
