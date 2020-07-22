Sunteck Realty acquires 50 acres prime project in Vasai (West)

Sunteck Realty has acquired a prime project of approx. 50 acres in the posh location of Vasai (West), having a development potential of approx. 4.5 mn sq.ft in the prime Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The project will have a revenue potential of Rs. 5,000 crore over the next 5-7 years, further strengthening the cash flow and the balance sheet of the company.

With its captivating and unobstructed view of the Arabian Sea, the project - standing out in the heart of Vasai (West) - is all set to give a facelift to this upcoming micro-market in the MMR. The location also boasts of excellent connectivity, upcoming infrastructure developments and all major amenities around it.

