Arvind Lifestyle Brands receives Rs 260 cr from Flipkart India

-
ALSO READ
Arvind Fashions gains after Flipkart invests 260 cr in Arvind Youth Brands
Arvind Fashions to transfer 'Flying Machine' brand to Arvind Youth Brands
Arvind Q3 net profit at Rs 35.35 cr
Arvind Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Volumes soar at Arvind Fashions Ltd counter
-
As consideration for sale of minority stake in Arvind Youth BrandsArvind Fashions announced that after completion of the customary conditions precedent, Arvind Lifestyle Brands, a subsidiary of the Company, received Rs 260 crore from Flipkart India as consideration for the sale of a significant minority stake in Arvind Youth Brands, another subsidiary of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU