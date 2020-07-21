JUST IN
Arvind Lifestyle Brands receives Rs 260 cr from Flipkart India

As consideration for sale of minority stake in Arvind Youth Brands

Arvind Fashions announced that after completion of the customary conditions precedent, Arvind Lifestyle Brands, a subsidiary of the Company, received Rs 260 crore from Flipkart India as consideration for the sale of a significant minority stake in Arvind Youth Brands, another subsidiary of the Company.

