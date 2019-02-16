Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 275.00% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Cubex Tubings rose 275.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 64.00% to Rs 21.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales21.0912.86 64 OPM %2.80-0.93 -PBDT0.710.49 45 PBT0.360.09 300 NP0.300.08 275

