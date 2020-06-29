Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 57.89% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.58% to Rs 12.69 croreNet profit of Cubex Tubings rose 57.89% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.58% to Rs 12.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.85% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.99% to Rs 59.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.6919.70 -36 59.8974.85 -20 OPM %2.60-3.50 -2.340.75 - PBDT0.630.46 37 2.072.05 1 PBT0.340.17 100 0.760.70 9 NP0.300.19 58 0.430.66 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU