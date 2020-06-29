Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 57.89% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.58% to Rs 12.69 crore

Net profit of Cubex Tubings rose 57.89% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.58% to Rs 12.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.85% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.99% to Rs 59.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

12.6919.7059.8974.852.60-3.502.340.750.630.462.072.050.340.170.760.700.300.190.430.66

