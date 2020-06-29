International Combustion (India) consolidated net profit declines 10.53% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
International Combustion (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.74 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Indian Car Market to Remain Dominated by Combustion Engine in Mid-term, While the 2-Wheeler and 3-Wheeler Migrate to Electric: A Forecast by SEG Automotive
Fire breaks out in Bengaluru restaurant, 11 injured
Audi to launch electric SUV e-Tron later in 2020
Bangladeshi barge ferrying fly ash sinks again in Hooghly river
-
Sales decline 17.08% to Rs 33.46 croreNet profit of International Combustion (India) declined 10.53% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.08% to Rs 33.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.61% to Rs 123.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 134.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales33.4640.35 -17 123.95134.16 -8 OPM %7.7710.38 -2.087.44 - PBDT2.394.13 -42 1.739.22 -81 PBT1.112.80 -60 -3.154.09 PL NP2.552.85 -11 -1.853.53 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU