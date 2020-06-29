KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 8.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 117.77% to Rs 4.29 croreNet profit of KIFS Financial Services declined 8.43% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 117.77% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.72% to Rs 3.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 164.69% to Rs 15.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.291.97 118 15.595.89 165 OPM %95.3481.73 -95.3888.79 - PBDT0.881.30 -32 5.334.10 30 PBT0.871.28 -32 5.284.03 31 NP0.760.83 -8 3.942.82 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU