KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 8.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 117.77% to Rs 4.29 crore

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services declined 8.43% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 117.77% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.72% to Rs 3.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 164.69% to Rs 15.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

4.291.9715.595.8995.3481.7395.3888.790.881.305.334.100.871.285.284.030.760.833.942.82

