Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Central Bank of India gains on turnaround Q3 performance
FM meeting with heads of public sector banks gets deferred
Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 29.01% in the March 2020 quarter
Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection standalone net profit declines 33.98% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 35.66% to Rs 17.21 croreNet loss of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.66% to Rs 17.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 20.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.88% to Rs 68.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.2126.75 -36 68.0170.03 -3 OPM %42.5939.33 -39.0836.06 - PBDT1.956.41 -70 9.657.33 32 PBT-0.924.10 PL -1.87-4.41 58 NP-4.643.04 PL -7.64-20.25 62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU