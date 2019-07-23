Cupid hits the roof after robust Q1 results

Cupid hit an upper-circuit of 20% at Rs 130.55 at 9:51 IST on BSE after the company's net profit rose 82.1% to Rs 8.16 crore on a 97.5% surge in net sales to Rs 34.13 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 July 2019.

Meanwhile, S&P BSE Sensex was up 16.13 points or 0.04% at 38,047.26.

On BSE, 41,000 shares were traded in Cupid counter, compared to a 2-week average of 2,892 shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 130.55 and an intraday low of Rs 117.10. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 210.58 on 20 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 101 on 22 July 2019.

Cupid is engaged in the business of dealing, marketing and manufacture of rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products.

