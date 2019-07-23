Allsec Technologies Ltd Surges 4.99%

Allsec Technologies Ltd has added 2.83% over last one month compared to 1.93% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.98% drop in the SENSEX

Allsec Technologies Ltd gained 4.99% today to trade at Rs 324.95. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.73% to quote at 15617. The index is down 1.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tanla Solutions Ltd increased 2.53% and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd added 2.17% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 7.05 % over last one year compared to the 3.56% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Allsec Technologies Ltd has added 2.83% over last one month compared to 1.93% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.98% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 150 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30747 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 326.95 on 18 Sep 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 151.1 on 04 Feb 2019.

