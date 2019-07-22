Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Just Dial Ltd and Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2019.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd tumbled 8.07% to Rs 101.9 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd crashed 7.53% to Rs 191. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5376 shares in the past one month.

L&T Technology Services Ltd lost 6.92% to Rs 1495. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11675 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13300 shares in the past one month.

Just Dial Ltd shed 6.71% to Rs 730.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd dropped 6.57% to Rs 81.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52238 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31475 shares in the past one month.

