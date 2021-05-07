Cupid sizzles after order win

Cupid spurted 5.01% to Rs 241 after the company received a purchase order from Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation for supply of COVID - 19 Antigen Based Rapid Test Kits worth Rs 10.5 crore.

The announcement was made after market trading hours yesterday, 6 May 2021.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 295 on 26 August 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 151.05 on 19 May 2020.

Cupid makes rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products.

