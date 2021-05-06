Force Motors rallies after good production, sales in April

Force Motors soared 7.27% to Rs 1,190 after the company reported total production of 1,042 units in April 2021.There was no production in April 2020 due to COVID-19 related lockdowns.
Total domestic sales stood at 1,094 units in April 2021 compared with 46 units in April 2020. Exports sales stood at 187 units in April 2021 as against 20 units in April 2020.
Sequentially, total production slumped 47.13% in April 2021 as against 1,971 units in March 2021. Domestic sales tanked 33% in April 2021 compared with 1,633 units in March 2021. Exports sales tumbled 56% in April 2021 as against 425 units in March 2021.
Force Motors reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 18.95 crore in Q3 FY21 as against net profit of Rs 13.80 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales tumbled 43.5% to Rs 491.18 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 869.11 crore in Q3 FY20.
Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles and utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company, with a focus on design, development and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU