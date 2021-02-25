Currency In Circulation Gains Around 20.30% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation contracted by 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 28.36 lakh crore as on February 19th 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 0.9% on the week at Rs 34.14 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 20.30% on a year ago basis compared to 11.90% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has expanded by nearly 16% so far while the reserve money has increased by 12.70%.

