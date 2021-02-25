India To See Record Foodgrain Production Of 303.34 Million Tonnes

The second advance estimates of production of principal crops for year 2020-21 have been released. The second advance estimates of production of major crops reveal a record production of 303.34 million tonnes of food grains. The cumulative rainfall during this year's southwest monsoon season upto 30th September, 2020 has been 9% higher than Long Period Average (LPA). Accordingly, most of the major crops producing states have witnessed normal rainfall. The production of most of the crops for the agricultural year 2020-21 has been estimated higher than their normal production. However, these estimates would undergo revision based on further feedback from the States.

As per Second Advance Estimates for 2020-21, total Foodgrain production in the country is estimated at record 303.34 million tonnes which is higher by 5.84 million tonnes than the production of foodgrain of 297.50 million tonnes achieved during 2019-20. Further, the production during 2020-21 is higher by 24.47 million tonnes than the previous five years' (2015-16 to 2019-20) average production of foodgrain.

Total production of Rice during 2020-21 is estimated at record 120.32 million tonnes. It is higher by 7.88 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 112.44 million tonnes.

Production of Wheat during 2020-21 is estimated at record 109.24 million tonnes. It is higher by 8.81 million tonnes than the average wheat production of 100.42 million tonnes.

Production of Nutri / Coarse Cereals estimated at 49.36 million tonnes, which is higher by 1.62 million tonnes than the production of 47.75 million tonnes achieved during 2019-20. Further, it is also higher by 5.35 million tonnes than the average production.

Total Pulses production during 2020-21 is estimated at 24.42 million tonnes which is higher by 2.43 million tonnes than the last five years' average production of 21.99 million tonnes.

Total Oilseeds production in the country during 2020-21 is estimated at record 37.31 million tonnes which is higher by 4.09 million tonnes than the production of 33.22 million tonnes during 2019-20. Further, the production of oilseeds during 2020-21 is higher by 6.77 million tonnes than the average oilseeds production.

Total production of Sugarcane in the country during 2020-21 is estimated at 397.66 million tonnes. The production of sugarcane during 2020-21 is higher by 35.59 million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 362.07 million tonnes.

Production of Cotton is estimated at 36.54 million bales (of 170 kg each) is higher by 4.65 million bales than the average cotton production. Production of Jute & Mesta is estimated at 9.78 million bales (of 180 kg each).

