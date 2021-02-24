Production Linked Incentive Scheme For IT Hardware To Boost Domestic Manufacturing In Sector

-
The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for IT Hardware. The scheme proposes production linked incentive to boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments in the value chain of IT Hardware.
The Scheme shall, extend an incentive of 4% to 2%/1% on net incremental sales (over base year i.e. 2019-20) of goods manufactured in India and covered under the target segment, to eligible companies, for a period of four years. The total cost of the proposed scheme is approximately Rs 7350 crore over 4 years, which includes an incentive outlay of Rs 7325 crore and administrative charges of Rs 25 crore.
