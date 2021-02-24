Embargo Lifted On Grant Of Government Business To Private Banks Says Finance Minister

The Finance Minister stated today that the government has now lifted the embargo on private sector banks (only a few were permitted earlier) for the conduct of government related business. This step is expected to further enhance customer convenience.

All banks can now participate. Private Banks can now be equal partners in development of the Indian economy, furthering Government's social sector initiatives, and enhancing customer convenience.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)