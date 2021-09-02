Currency In Circulation Gains Rises 9.80% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation fell by 0.3% on the week to stand at Rs 29.43 lakh crore as on August 27, 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also contracted by 1.2% on the week to Rs 36.79 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 9.80% on a year ago basis compared to 23.20% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 2.2% so far while the reserve money has edged up by 3.20%.

