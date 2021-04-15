Currency In Circulation Up 16% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose by 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 28.84 lakh crore as on April 9 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted by 0.20% on the week at Rs 35.07 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 16% on a year ago basis compared to 14.40% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has edged up by 0.9% so far while the reserve money has increased by 0.5%.

