India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Surge Above 1.84 Lakh Mark

India's daily new cases continue to rise at an alarming rate. A total of 1,84,372 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 82.04% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 60,212.

It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 17,963 while Chhattisgarh reported 15,121 new cases. Meanwhile, the country has crossed 26 crore tests. The exact figure stands at 26,06,18,866. The tests conducted in the last 24 hours stand at 14,11,758. The testing capacity has been ramped up to 15 lakh tests per day.

