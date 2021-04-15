India's Covid-19 Vaccination Count Crosses 11.43 Crore Mark

The total COVID19 vaccinations have crossed the 11.43 crore mark with more than 31.39 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm yesterday. A total of 69,974 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational, marking a rise of an average of 24,000 operational Vaccination Centres ( 45,000 CVCs on an average are functional on any given day).

Workplace vaccinations have also enabled a high turnout of beneficiaries. These include 90,63,976 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 56,03,568 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,02,09,443 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 50,61,571 FLWs (2nd dose), 3,73,34,924 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 8,94,077 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 4,34,13,349 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 27,37,547 for above 60 years (2nd Dose) .

