India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Hit 2 Lakh Mark

India's daily new COVID-19 cases continue to rise. A total of 2,00,739 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a high rise in the COVID daily new cases. a total of 80.76% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 58,952. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 20,439 while Delhi reported 17,282 new cases.

