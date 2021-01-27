Cyient Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Patel Engineering Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Power Mech Projects Ltd and MMTC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 January 2021.

Patel Engineering Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Power Mech Projects Ltd and MMTC Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 January 2021.

Cyient Ltd surged 12.39% to Rs 644.4 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56144 shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd soared 11.96% to Rs 13.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 90676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80960 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd spiked 9.13% to Rs 59.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Power Mech Projects Ltd exploded 9.09% to Rs 453.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9938 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2884 shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd rose 7.06% to Rs 28.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)