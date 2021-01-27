Volumes soar at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

TVS Motor Company Ltd recorded volume of 4.68 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares

Minda Corporation Ltd, Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 January 2021.

Minda Corporation Ltd saw volume of 3.03 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73503 shares. The stock increased 0.91% to Rs.88.70. Volumes stood at 49485 shares in the last session.

Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd notched up volume of 28920 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11059 shares. The stock slipped 0.88% to Rs.388.80. Volumes stood at 3197 shares in the last session.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd notched up volume of 44.44 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.14 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.37% to Rs.90.05. Volumes stood at 28.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 32.39 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.54 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.57% to Rs.90.95. Volumes stood at 11.11 lakh shares in the last session.

