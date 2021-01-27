Astec Lifesciences tumbles after weak Q3 results

-
Astec Lifesciences slumped 11.71% to Rs 1,057.70 after consolidated net profit dropped 42% to Rs 7.06 crore on 7.1% fall in net sales to Rs 116.01 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) skid 27.7% to Rs 11.28 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 15.61 crore in Q3 December 2019. Tax expense for the quarter declined 8.4% to Rs 3.84 crore as against Rs 4.19 crore in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared on Monday, 25 January 2021.
The market was closed on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 on account of Republic Day.
Astec Lifesciences makes a wide range of agrochemical active ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates.
