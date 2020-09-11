Meghmani Organics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Coforge Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd and Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 September 2020.

Meghmani Organics Ltd spiked 8.13% to Rs 77.1 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd soared 6.46% to Rs 2035.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28055 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13137 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd surged 6.36% to Rs 37.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd rose 5.77% to Rs 643.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68460 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd gained 5.47% to Rs 21.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 91017 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

