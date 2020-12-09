PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shoppers Stop Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd and Hindustan Copper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 December 2020.

PC Jeweller Ltd spiked 18.18% to Rs 22.75 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shoppers Stop Ltd soared 13.82% to Rs 221.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20386 shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd surged 10.20% to Rs 308.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50410 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9104 shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd rose 9.98% to Rs 19.06. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 958.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 455.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd advanced 8.56% to Rs 46.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

