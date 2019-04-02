Cyient Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
Reliance Communications Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd and Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 April 2019.
Cyient Ltd tumbled 10.66% to Rs 580.35 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7525 shares in the past one month.
Reliance Communications Ltd lost 4.80% to Rs 3.77. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93.59 lakh shares in the past one month.
NBCC (India) Ltd crashed 4.05% to Rs 63.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.67 lakh shares in the past one month.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd corrected 4.02% to Rs 221. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 153.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34317 shares in the past one month.
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd plummeted 3.85% to Rs 127.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60171 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43110 shares in the past one month.
