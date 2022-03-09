Cyient partners with iBASEt

For providing management solutions to manufactures

Cyient announced a new strategic partnership with iBASEt. This company simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. The partnership brings together two best-of-breed partners capable of designing and implementing world-class solutions, purpose-built to overcome the unique challenges discrete manufacturers face today.

Manufacturers producing highly engineered, complex products with frequent engineering and design changes are challenged to find the right subject matter experts and purpose-built software products that can help to ease the transition to digital operations management solutions. This type of production process is subject to frequent design changes that must be managed while maintaining quality standards and adhering to strict compliance regulations.

iBASEt's industry-leading manufacturing software solutions complement Cyient's significant experience implementing manufacturing execution (MES) and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions for manufacturers operating in complex discrete industries. As a new strategic partnership, Cyient and iBASEt can mutually assist these organizations in overcoming the typical challenge of streamlining the implementation of these types of solutions.

