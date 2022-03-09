Delhi HC stays order issued by SDMC against MEP Infrastructure Developers

-
MEP Infrastructure Developers has received an order dated 07 March 2022 from Hon'ble High Court of Delhi, whereby it has stayed the Order dated 04 October 2021 issued by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) which had restrained the company from bidding for any projects either itself or as a part of a joint venture for a period of five years.
