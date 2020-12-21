GMR Infrastructure update on composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement

-
ALSO READ
GMR Infra skids after tribunal orders payment of Rs 1,005 cr to SEPCO
GMR Infra spurts after stake sale in Kakinada SEZ
GMR Infrastructure completes strategic partnership with Groupe ADP
GMR Group concludes deal with Groupe ADP for 49% stake sale in airport arm
M&M, NMDC, GMR Infrastructure to be watched
-
GMR Infrastructure announced that the company has received consent of the Stock Exchanges, with no adverse observations, to file the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement amongst GMR Power Infra (GPIL) , GMR Infrastructure, GMR Power and Urban Infra (GPUIL) and their respective shareholders (Scheme) with the National Company Law Tribunal, within six months.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU