Indus Towers receives credit ratings from CRISIL

Indus Towers (formerly known as Bharti Infratel) announced that after the amalgamation of erstwhile Indus Towers with the company (formerly Bharti Infratel) and at the request of the company, CRISIL has migrated its ratings of erstwhile Indus Towers to the company.
The following credit rating assigned have been assigned to the company on 18 December 2020:
Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated Rs.11500 crore Long Term Rating - CRISIL AA+ (Continues on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications') Short Term Rating - CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)
Rs.2500 crore Bond CRISIL AA+ (Continues on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications') Rs.6000 crore Commercial Paper CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)
