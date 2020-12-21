CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 6.87 cr equity shares to TII

The finance committee of the board of CG Power & Industrial Solutions on 19 December 2020 has allotted 6,87,28,522 equity shares of the company at a price of Rs. 14.55 (including premium) per equity share aggregating to Rs. 99.99 crore to Tube Investments of India (TII) on a preferential allotment basis.

Post the allotment of equity shares to TII as stated above, TII holds 53.16% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company.

TII's aggregate shareholding (i.e. equity shares and convertible warrants held by TII) in the Company has increased from 56.61% to 58.58% of the share capital of the Company on a fully diluted basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)