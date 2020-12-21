Ramco Systems to implement its aviation software for Iberia Maintenance

Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its flagship aviation software, Ramco Aviation M&E MRO Suite for Iberia Maintenance (Iberia MRO), one of Europe's leading MRO service providers in IAG Group.

Ramco Aviation Software will replace multiple systems to unify operations across Airframe Maintenance, Engine Shops, Component Shops & Supply Chain.

In addition, Iberia Maintenance would also benefit from digital enablers such as Mobility via AnywhereApps, HUBs, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Dashboards and integration to ecosystem offerings powered by Ramco.

The technology transformation program will enable Iberia Maintenance to future-proof its business growth while offering simplified user experience driving better user adoption, increase process automation and selfservice, among others.

Implementing this new ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) brings four important advantages for Iberia MRO: first, maximum mobility in accessing documentation and assigning maintenance tasks online, among others; second, information and real-time update of the work carried out on the Aircraft; third, the reliability and agility of having a single source of information for Iberia MRO production management system and, finally, a much more sustainable and efficient paperless solution, as Ramco Aviation ERP eliminates printing and scanning for tasks to be performed.

This new ERP developed by Ramco will be used by more than 3,000 Iberia maintenance personnel. A 50 people team will work in its implementation project.

