Cyient recognized as a Select Tier Consulting Partner by AWS

Cyient today announced that it recently was recognized by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a Select-Tier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

The APN is the global community of Partners who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers. Achieving this level of partnership differentiates Cyient as a provider of specialized demonstrated technical proficiency with demonstrated customer success in delivering cloud migration strategy and implementation services and leveraging AWS's computing and managed resources to architect and develop advanced solutions in the AWS environment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)