Birlasoft strengthens its position as an elite Oracle partner

Achieves Oracle Validated Integration for ProVue with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise

Birlasoft announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise for its integration of ProVue - designed to bring power and simplicity to the process of monitoring the ERP landscape. ProVue goes beyond monitoring the operating system and network-level metrics, by diving deeper into the inner workings of JD Edwards EnterpriseOne.

ProVue is hosted and managed by Birlasoft on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). ProVue allows customers to take a more proactive approach towards JD Edwards EnterpriseOne system monitoring and enables a better user experience. By leveraging OCI's state-of-the-art computing resources and features, ProVue customers are assured of improved performance and all-day access to the web portal.

