Birlasoft strengthens its position as an elite Oracle partner

-
ALSO READ
Birlasoft achieves service expertise in JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business suite apps
Birlasoft receives top honors at Oracle JD Edwards Partner Awards
Wipro launches Zero Cost Transformation for migration to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Ramco Systems offers its Global Payroll solution on Oracle Cloud Marketplace
Birlasoft achieves Advanced Consulting Partner status in AWS Partner Network
-
Achieves Oracle Validated Integration for ProVue with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne ExpertiseBirlasoft announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise for its integration of ProVue - designed to bring power and simplicity to the process of monitoring the ERP landscape. ProVue goes beyond monitoring the operating system and network-level metrics, by diving deeper into the inner workings of JD Edwards EnterpriseOne.
ProVue is hosted and managed by Birlasoft on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). ProVue allows customers to take a more proactive approach towards JD Edwards EnterpriseOne system monitoring and enables a better user experience. By leveraging OCI's state-of-the-art computing resources and features, ProVue customers are assured of improved performance and all-day access to the web portal.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU