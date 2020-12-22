Dabur India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 500.05, down 0.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.47% in last one year as compared to a 8.67% rally in NIFTY and a 9.37% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 500.05, down 0.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 13326.15. The Sensex is at 45496.64, down 0.13%.Dabur India Ltd has lost around 1.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33151.1, down 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 499.95, down 0.76% on the day. Dabur India Ltd jumped 8.47% in last one year as compared to a 8.67% rally in NIFTY and a 9.37% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 68.9 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)