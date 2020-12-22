Khandwala Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Datamatics Global Services Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, AMD Industries Ltd and Emami Paper Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 December 2020.
Khandwala Securities Ltd soared 9.96% to Rs 18.43 at 22-Dec-2020 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15120 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5373 shares in the past one month.
Datamatics Global Services Ltd spiked 5.75% to Rs 101.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 73762 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54029 shares in the past one month.
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd surged 5.49% to Rs 137.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51638 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67294 shares in the past one month.
AMD Industries Ltd gained 5.07% to Rs 18.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12872 shares in the past one month.
Emami Paper Mills Ltd rose 5.03% to Rs 107.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12340 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5120 shares in the past one month.
