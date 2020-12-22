Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd stays slippery

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 940.65, down 2.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.27% in last one year as compared to a 8.67% rally in NIFTY and a 2.3% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 940.65, down 2.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 13326.15. The Sensex is at 45496.64, down 0.13%.Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has lost around 3.49% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14392.6, down 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 48.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 942, down 2.68% on the day. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd tumbled 17.27% in last one year as compared to a 8.67% rally in NIFTY and a 2.3% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 11.61 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

