Volumes spurt at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd counter

Go Fashion (India) Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 December 2022.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd notched up volume of 33.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98135 shares. The stock slipped 5.57% to Rs.3,257.00. Volumes stood at 1.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Go Fashion (India) Ltd recorded volume of 26.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97902 shares. The stock lost 4.50% to Rs.1,143.00. Volumes stood at 41735 shares in the last session.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd notched up volume of 45.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.84% to Rs.507.60. Volumes stood at 2.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd registered volume of 9.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46098 shares. The stock rose 0.55% to Rs.755.65. Volumes stood at 90448 shares in the last session.

Medplus Health Services Ltd notched up volume of 10.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.84% to Rs.713.50. Volumes stood at 52309 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 14:30 IST

