Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tarmat Ltd, Go Fashion (India) Ltd, Loyal Equipments Ltd and Arshiya Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 December 2022.

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd lost 6.64% to Rs 246.65 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66562 shares in the past one month.

Tarmat Ltd crashed 5.71% to Rs 52.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8725 shares in the past one month.

Go Fashion (India) Ltd tumbled 5.27% to Rs 1131.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4227 shares in the past one month.

Loyal Equipments Ltd corrected 5.01% to Rs 46.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33455 shares in the past one month.

Arshiya Ltd fell 4.96% to Rs 10.73. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

