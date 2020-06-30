Tyche Industries standalone net profit rises 317.07% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.95% to Rs 14.79 croreNet profit of Tyche Industries rose 317.07% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.95% to Rs 14.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 145.59% to Rs 17.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.61% to Rs 73.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.7911.47 29 73.7053.95 37 OPM %23.069.33 -29.0217.00 - PBDT4.931.69 192 25.0711.69 114 PBT4.491.22 268 23.339.85 137 NP3.420.82 317 17.567.15 146
