Tyche Industries standalone net profit rises 317.07% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.95% to Rs 14.79 crore

Net profit of Tyche Industries rose 317.07% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.95% to Rs 14.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 145.59% to Rs 17.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.61% to Rs 73.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

14.7911.4773.7053.9523.069.3329.0217.004.931.6925.0711.694.491.2223.339.853.420.8217.567.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)