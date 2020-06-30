Wallfort Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs -5.27 croreNet loss of Wallfort Financial Services reported to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -5.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 22.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 26.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 65.87% to Rs 3.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-5.274.19 PL 3.018.82 -66 OPM %211.39-120.76 --912.62-379.71 - PBDT-11.20-5.29 -112 -28.02-34.23 18 PBT-11.27-5.36 -110 -28.31-34.52 18 NP-5.921.00 PL -22.97-26.85 14
