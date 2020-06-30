Indian Link Chain Manufacturers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.14 croreNet Loss of Indian Link Chain Manufacturers reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 85.71% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.140.07 100 0.780.42 86 OPM %-128.57-257.14 --91.03-80.95 - PBDT-0.10-0.10 0 -0.35-0.22 -59 PBT-0.10-0.10 0 -0.36-0.28 -29 NP-0.10-0.07 -43 -0.360.48 PL
