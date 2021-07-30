Dana to make minority investment in Switch Mobility

Switch Mobility, the Electrified Commercial Vehicles company and subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and a leading company vehicle manufacturer, today announced a strategic agreement with Dana Incorporated (Dana), the global leader in drivetrain and e-propulsion systems, to make a minority investment in Switch.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dana will make a strategic investment in Switch Mobility and will also be a preferred supplier of electric drivetrain components for the company's e-bus and EV commercial vehicle offering - including e-Axles, gearboxes, motors, inverters, software and controls, and electronics cooling.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)